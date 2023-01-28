Azerbaijan makes amendments to law on "Customs tariff" (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Customs tariff”, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, determination of the customs value of goods should be based on simple and fair criteria, and customs valuation procedures should not differ depending on the sources of supply of goods.

If the customs declaration submitted by the declarant to the customs body is not confirmed by the customs body within one day from the date of its submission in connection with the need to clarify the customs value of the declared goods, the declarant may apply to the customs body in writing form, including online, on the issue of passing the goods. This appeal is considered in the manner prescribed by the Customs Code.

If it’s necessary to make appropriate changes to the customs value of the goods, the customs body is obliged to notify the declarant of this no later than 24 hours from the time the declaration was submitted to the customs body.