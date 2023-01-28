Bulgaria condemns deadly attack on Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Bulgaria condemns the deadly attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran yesterday and considers any such attacks to be unacceptable and deeply disturbing, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“We support President Ilham Aliyev in his call for a thorough investigation and extend condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.