Terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy devastates us - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy made us very sad, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said this at a mourning ceremony in connection with the death of Orkhan Askerov, who died as a result of a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, the protection and security of the staff of the diplomatic corps is one of the most important moments.

"Together with the staff of the embassy, we expressed our condolences to the father of Orkhan Askerov. We are very saddened. This event saddened everyone in Türkiye," he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.