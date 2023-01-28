Ex-Chairman of UN General Assembly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Former Chairman of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"I condemn the armed attack on the embassy of fraternal Azerbaijan in Tehran. I express my condolences in connection with the death of an embassy employee as a result of this attack, and I wish a speedy recovery to the victims," he wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.