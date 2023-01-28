Norwegian Ambassador condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Türkiye Erling Skjønsberg condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Deeply shocked by the armed attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran this morning. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. I would like to extend my condolances to the family of the victim and MFA colleagues in Azerbaijan," he wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.