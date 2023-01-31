Germany Azerbaijanis strongly condemn terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijanis residing in Germany have issued a statement in connection with the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Munich Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis, the Munich House of Azerbaijan, the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Center, and the Germany-Azerbaijan Friendship Bridge issued a statement condemning the terrorist act that resulted in the death of the head of the security service, Orkhan Asgarov, and the injuries of two embassy staff members.

Diaspora organizations called on the German public and the international community to protest this bloody terrorist act, as well as to take legal and political measures to prevent provocations aimed at destabilizing the region.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.