President Ilham Aliyev invites his Hungarian colleague to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited his Hungarian colleague to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“I am glad to be in Hungary again. As you mentioned, yesterday with Prime Minister, we had a very informal and friendly, but at the same time very very full of discussions meeting, and today we will continue.

Using this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Azerbaijan on an official visit at any time convenient for you to continue our dialogue,” President Ilham Aliyev said.