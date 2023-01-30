Azerbaijan’s message for Armenian people is one of reconciliation and hope for shared future - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan’s message for the Armenian people is one of the reconciliation and a hope for the shared future, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the public hearing at the UN International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has made clear, that, while it criticizes the actions of the Armenian government, which deliberately aggravates the parties’ dispute and refuses to abide by the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan’s message for the Armenian people is one of the reconciliations and a hope for the shared future," he said.

According to the deputy FM, meanwhile, ever since the trilateral talks along with Russia scheduled for December 23, 2022, have not taken place, Armenia has been refusing all proposals for negotiations.