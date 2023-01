Azerbaijani MFA warns citizens wishing to visit Iran (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Iran, Trend reports via the ministry.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed terrorist attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. As a result of the terrorist act, Orkhan Asgarov, head of the security service of the Embassy, was killed, and two people were injured.

Due to the unstable situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission of our country, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran unless necessary. Those who visit are advised to exercise increased caution.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran are advised to observe safety and security rules.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran can contact the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz for consular and other inquiries via:

Address: 9 Arif Street, Valiasr, Tabriz

Phone: (+98413) 333 48 03

Fax: (+98413) 331 53 80

Email: [email protected]

Website: tabriz.mfa.gov.az