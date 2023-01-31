UN Secretariat circulates appeal of Western Azerbaijan Community as official document (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The UN Secretariat has spread the appeal of the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory) to the international community as an official document of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the UN Economic and Social Council, Trend reports via the Community.

The appeal is available in all official languages of the UN (English, French, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish), under agenda items related to the prevention of armed conflicts, peace building, protection of refugee rights, elimination of racial discrimination, protection of human rights, prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.

The circulation of the appeal is a great achievement for bringing the issue of Azerbaijanis' rights, expelled from present-day Armenia, to the international arena. Linking the issue with the mentioned agenda items of the major UN bodies is an international proof of the need to return ethnic Azerbaijanis to their homes in Armenia to protect fundamental human rights, establish international peace, security, and cooperation.

"This success further inspires the Community to continue its efforts for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of ethnic Azerbaijanis to their native lands. The Western Azerbaijan Community thanks the UN Secretariat for creating conditions for the spread of this appeal," said the letter.