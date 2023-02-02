Azerbaijan's ANAMA updates on monthly de-mining activities on liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has shared data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated territories as of January 2023, Trend reports citing the agency.

A total of 61 anti-personnel and 157 anti-tank landmines, as well as 523 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan as part of the de-mining process on January 1 through January 30.

A total area of 1,504.56 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.