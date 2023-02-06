Azerbaijani emergency rescue forces heading to quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to send rescue forces to Türkiye, Trend reports.

At the initial stage, emergency rescue forces numbering 370 people have been prepared. The crew is awaiting departure from the Heydar Aliyev Airport to Türkiye.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.