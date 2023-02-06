Operational headquarters created for Azerbaijani citizens in quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Operational headquarters have been established in the Azerbaijani Embassy in connection with the earthquake that hit Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş and other adjacent provinces, Trend reports.

In addition, operational headquarters are also operating at the Consulates General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and Kars.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye maintains communication with the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), other state bodies of Türkiye, as well as with the head of the delegation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who arrived in Türkiye to provide assistance and determine the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the earthquake.

The embassy regularly maintains contact with Azerbaijani students studying in Türkiye.

Azerbaijani citizens and their relatives affected by the earthquake are asked to contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye via +905355776168.

Moreover, the following numbers of the Consulates General of Azerbaijan are also available:

Istanbul: +905366138648

Kars: +905527801418, +905075893011.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.