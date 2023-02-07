Azerbaijani deputy defense minister offers condolences to Turkish consul general in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev met with Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye to Ganja city Recep Oztop on February 7, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Lieutenant General Afandiyev extended his condolences over the numerous human casualties as a result of the powerful Türkiye earthquake. The official noted that Azerbaijan always stands by friendly and fraternal Türkiye.

Consul General Oztop, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the provided support.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.