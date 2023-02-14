Azerbaijani state agency discloses areas of activity of its regional tourism branches (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Regional tourism departments are a structural unit of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, which implements state policy and regulation in the field of tourism, the agency told Trend.

According to the agency, the department will implement state programs and development concepts related to the tourism sector.

"Besides, the regional tourism departments will carry out activities to implement comprehensive measures aimed at developing tourism, as well as ensuring state control over the subjects of the tourism industry, and creating tourism products of interest to tourists,” the agency said.

The departments will also take measures contributing to the preservation of the tangible and intangible cultural, natural heritage of the region and their effective use, and carry out work to increase human resources in the field of tourism, the agency added.

On February 8, 2023, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 278 dated September 21, 2018 "On ensuring activities of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In accordance with the decree, Baku-Absheron, Ganja, Shaki, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Guba, Karabakh and Ismayilli regional tourism departments will be established under the State Tourism Agency.