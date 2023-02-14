Azerbaijani FM meets Special Rep of Russian MFA for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovaev, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, negotiations on the peace agreement, as well as the situation on the Lachin road.

Minister Bayramov noted that, despite the constructive approach of Azerbaijan, putting forward the proposals for the peace agreement after the 44-day war, Armenia constantly impedes this process. He recalled that Armenia boycotted the next round of negotiations on the peace agreement, which was scheduled for December 2022. It was brought to the attention that the Lachin road is being used for purposes that are contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statement.

The minister stressed that the legitimate demands of the protesters on the Lachin road have not yet been met and that the Armenian side is using this situation for its own political purposes and is trying to direct the issue in the wrong direction.

Issues of regional security and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.