Another humanitarian aid plane takes off this morning for Türkiye upon instructions of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Another plane carrying humanitarian aid took off from Azerbaijan for the deadly earthquake zone in Türkiye on the morning of February 16, upon the instructions of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

Heaters and tents, which are most needed by the victims now, in the cold winter months, will be delivered to the fraternal country on the aircraft, with humanitarian aid weighing 105 tons.

In addition, tents and heaters were delivered by plane to the disaster zone with humanitarian aid yesterday.

Following the instructions of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been sending planes with humanitarian aid to Türkiye since February 9. As part of this assistance, various medicines, medical supplies, and equipment, warm clothing, tents with heaters, generators, radiators, street heaters, diesel heaters, equipment, and supplies to support search and rescue operations were delivered to the victims of the earthquake.