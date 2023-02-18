2,500 vehicles have driven through territory where protest was mounted since 12th December - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. 2,500 vehicles have driven through the territory where the protest was mounted since 12th December until today, which demonstrates that there is no blockade, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"Since 12th December until today when our activists from civil society came to the checkpoint, there have been more than 2,500 vehicles, including tracks of Russian peacekeepers and representatives of Red Cross. Almost 100 medical patients from Karabakh were taken by Red Cross to Armenia for treatment. So, how can we call it a blockade when there is an open road?" President Ilham Aliyev said.