Russia considers freezing of talks on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations counterproductive – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Russia considers freezing of talks on the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations counterproductive, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Pursuant to the trilateral statements signed by the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, Moscow has consistently contributed to the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations. The Russian Defense Ministry and Russian peacekeepers have been making enormous efforts in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road. Since December 12, 2022, more than two and a half tons of humanitarian cargo were delivered to the region in interaction with charitable organizations. No matter how tense the situation in the region is, we consider freezing the negotiation processes under this pretext counterproductive," she said.

According to her, such linkages delineate the prospects for sustainable peace and stability throughout the South Caucasus.

“We will provide all the necessary support in holding the regular meetings of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the vice-premiers for unblocking economic and transport ties in the region and the commission on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as new negotiating rounds on a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, Armenia disrupted the regular round of the trilateral meeting in Moscow.