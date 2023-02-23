Azerbaijani military pilots carry out training flights (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 23 February 2023 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. In accordance with the 2023 combat training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, training flights were conducted with the Azerbaijani Air Force helicopter units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Based on the plan, the helicopters carried out flights from base airfields on identified routes.

During the training, which was held to improve the combat skills of helicopter crews, the assigned tasks have been successfully accomplished.

