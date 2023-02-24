Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have held a phone call, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

During the conversation, they discussed measures to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake that caused numerous casualties in Türkiye, as well as preparations for the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled for near future.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.