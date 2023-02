BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia highly appreciates bilateral political ties with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the bilateral political ties between Azerbaijan and Russia. Last year alone, our presidents met 7 times and held 12 telephone conversations," Lavrov said.