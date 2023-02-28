Azerbaijan, Russia see increase in trade turnover in 2022 – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 24 percent in 2022, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Russia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed during the meeting with his Russian colleague.

“We discussed both last year’s events, as well as plans for 2023. Our relations have reached the level of strategic partnership. The logical outcome of this is the corresponding document [Declaration on Allied Cooperation] signed between the Russian and Azerbaijani leaders on February 22, 2022,” said the minister.

Bayramov stressed that last year the heads of state had quite active engagements, as well as through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Trade relations between the two countries are developing actively. Thus, by the end of 2022, trade increased by 24 percent to $4 billion,” he added.