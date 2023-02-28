Checkpoints on Lachin road to ensure transparency of movement of goods, civilians - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Armenian side continues to ignore the requirements of the trilateral statement signed between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

Misusing the Lachin road by the Armenian side over the last two years should not be repeated, he said.

"Checkpoints on the Lachin road will be able to ensure transparency of the movement of goods, civilians on the road," the minister said.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan guarantees safety on the Lachin road only in three cases: if the road is used by Azerbaijani citizens living in Karabakh, if the road is used for the passage of vehicles, and for cargo transportation.

"All these guarantees from the Azerbaijani side were previously observed and continue to be observed now. The control of this road and the issues of preventing the repetition of misuse of the road by the Armenian side seriously concern the Azerbaijani society," said the minister.

"I would like to remind you that the President of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference voiced a proposal to the Armenian side, where it was noted that the parties could establish border control points that would ensure transparency and resolve the security issue. If the Armenian side is really interested in relieving tension, we see no reason why it is necessary to refuse," he added.