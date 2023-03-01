Azerbaijan's Deputy FM briefs UN High Commissioner on situation on Lachin-Khankendi road (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk as part of his participation in the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council on February 28, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in the field of human rights, as well as the situation in the region and around the Lachin-Khankendi road were discussed.

Elnur Mammadov noted with satisfaction the existence of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in various fields, including in the field of human rights protection. In particular, he noted the prospects for further expanding cooperation.

The deputy FM also added that Azerbaijan's peaceful and constructive efforts face constant political and military provocations from Armenia.

In particular, it was noted that, in order to discredit the legitimate peaceful protest of representatives of Azerbaijani civil society and mislead the international community, Armenia is misinforming the world community that the participants of the peaceful rally allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khanekndi road, causing a "humanitarian crisis" for residents of Armenian origin. Thus, Armenia demonstrates an inadequate position.

It was mentioned that Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the safety Armenians on that territory, just as it ensures safety of other citizens.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.