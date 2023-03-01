International Organization for Migration can support program of 'Great Return' to Azerbaijan's liberated lands - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The International Organization for Migration, based on its experience, can support the first State Program of the 'Great Return' to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the organization's Director General António Vitorino said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

He also said that since its establishment, the IOM has accumulated extensive experience in the return of internally displaced persons and refugees in different countries of the world, and is ready to share this experience with the Azerbaijani side.

The IOM Director General underlined the importance of establishing a regional training center of the IOM in Azerbaijan, saying that this center will contribute to increasing opportunities and training professional personnel both in Azerbaijan and in the countries of the region.