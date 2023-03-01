Azerbaijani MFA offers condolences to Greece in connection with train accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Greece in connection with the train collision in Greece's Larissa, Trend reports via the MFA's Twitter publication.

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible train crash near Larissa in Greece that took dozens of life. We offer our deepest condolences to all victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Our thoughts are with the people and Government of Greece," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a passenger train and a cargo train have collided in the city of Larissa in Greece, as a result of which 36 people died and dozens were injured.