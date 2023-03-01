Azerbaijani FM meets with Special Representative of Government of China (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 1 March 2023 17:52 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Special Representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, who arrived in the country to participate in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the high dynamics of the development of political, trade, economic, and transport ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, and stressed the importance of developing cooperation in all other areas of mutual interest.

In addition, satisfaction was expressed with the high-level official visits carried out between the two countries in recent years.

