Azerbaijani FM, Iran's deputy FM address terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, who arrived in the country to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group dedicated to post-COVID recovery, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the agenda of the NAM Summit in Baku, as well as issues related to the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of identifying and punishing the perpetrator, organizer, and mastermind of the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

Highlighting the importance of fulfilling obligations stipulated in the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, the minister stressed that the receiving state is responsible for ensuring protection of diplomatic premises and embassy employees from all kinds of attacks.

The minister said that Azerbaijan is analyzing the details of the terrorist attack and stressed the need for Iran to answer the attack-related questions of Azerbaijan.