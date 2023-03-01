New Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan appointed following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Murad Huseynov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, following the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Huseynov spearheaded the International Mugham Center.

Pianist, laureate of international competitions, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov have been a professor at the Baku Academy of Music since 2001.

He graduated from the Baku Academy of Music and the Paris College of Music. Laureate and diploma winner of many international competitions, Huseynov gave concerts jointly with a number of well-known orchestras and musical groups.