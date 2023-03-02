Azerbaijan appoints head of State Service for Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 1, 18:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Following the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Sabina Hajiyeva has been appointed head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Previously, Hajiyeva was head of "Architectural constructions and restoration of monuments" department as Professor of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

Besides, she’s corresponding member of the Moscow branch of the International Academy of Architecture.

Hajiyeva graduated from the Azerbaijan Civil Engineering Institute (now the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction) in 1994, participated in the "Housing Policy" course organized by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) in Tokyo, and also in the Regional Scholar Exchange Program (RSEP) organized by the US-based International Education Council, and completed an internship at the University of Miami.

She worked in various positions in the research laboratory on "Restoration and protection of monuments" at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

Hajiyeva is a member of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

By the relevant decrees of the President of Azerbaijan, she was awarded the Taraggi Medal and the honorary title of Honored Architect.