Azerbaijani FM meets ECO’s secretary general (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, who is on a visit to the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the implementation of the ECO's strategy and programs during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization, the promotion of the "ECO-2025" views, as well as cooperation within the ECO framework.

Bayramov updated on Azerbaijan's priorities during the chairmanship of the ECO, which will be carried out under the motto “Green Transition and Interconnections”, the events planned to be held in the country, and the fulfillment of other obligations as the chairman of the organization.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has established strong cooperation with a number of ECO member states, and carried out joint activities on international platforms, including within the Non-Aligned Movement.