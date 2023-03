BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. We are preparing a big project with SOCAR in the field of oil and gas, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"The feasibility study of the project is already being prepared, and I think that this process will develop gradually. There will be serious results in terms of automobile production soon," Mirziyoyev added.