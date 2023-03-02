Increasing role of NAM as result of President Ilham Aliyev's strategy – run-up to Summit in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Currently, the process of establishing a new world order is underway. Simply put, global forces are once again identifying their spheres of influence. Certainly, there is an undeniable share of reputable international organizations in this process that have the opportunity to affect certain events.

Among such organizations, are the UN, the EU, the Organization of Turkic States, NATO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and, finally, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which includes 120 member countries.

Azerbaijan's contribution to the rise of NAM

Each of these organizations has its own view and its own impact on the processes in the world. Azerbaijan has extensive ties with all these international organizations, but among them Baku attaches particular importance to boosting this cooperation with NAM.

Azerbaijan has been a NAM chair since 2019. Despite the fact that the country's chairmanship in the organization coincided with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its mission and even received the right to lead the movement for another year.

Looking back at the past three years, we vividly see how after Azerbaijan continued chairing NAM, the organization's significance has increased even more. Under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan NAM has achieved historic success.

As President Ilham Aliyev said at the NAM summit in Baku in 2019 that, during the presidency of Azerbaijan, international law and justice have always been defended.

Confirming his words in deeds, President Ilham Aliyev has firmly opposed the unfair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, at the time when the pandemic was raging, and some developed countries began to stock vaccines in excess of their needs, which led to a shortage of vaccines in many countries.

President Ilham Aliyev, as NAM chairman, has become a defender of the rights of all member states of the organization and peoples. As a result, at the initiative of Azerbaijan, both the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council adopted resolutions on the fair distribution of vaccines.

Moreover, at the proposal of President Ilham Aliyev, a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to combating the pandemic was held in December 2020. Also, in May 2020, an online NAM summit dedicated to the fight against COVID-19 was organized under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev. During Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization, the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Network were established.

Thus, despite the fact that Azerbaijan chaired the organization during the particularly difficult times, the country carried out active work, made a great contribution to the organization and further increased its position on the international arena.

Azerbaijan's influence among NAM member states

Needless to say, Azerbaijan's activity pushes the NAM member states towards broader ties with our country. This moment is very important from the point of view of the interests of our country. Because after the Patriotic War, new realities appeared in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan needs a lot of international political support in order for the realities arising against the background of the establishment of a new world order to be formed in the interests of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, having gained the trust of the members of the Movement, managed to reorient some issues in its own interests. For example, Azerbaijan has received great support from NAM members in regard with Armenia's unfounded claims. The absolute majority of the member countries recognize Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, and defend the county’s position towards this issue.

In addition, NAM members did not allow the adoption of resolutions prepared by the UN against Azerbaijan, both during the second Karabakh war and in the post-war period.

Azerbaijan’s contribution to the new world order

Another significant event, confirming Azerbaijan's position in this organization, is the post-pandemic summit held in Baku on March 2. President Ilham Aliyev put forward a proposal to hold this summit in 2021 at an event in Belgrade dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the creation of NAM.

The main topics of discussion at the summit, along with issues of post-pandemic, will be the issues of international peace and security in the process of forming a new world order, as well as the international law, the inefficiency of international organizations, the growing contradictions of East and West, determining the place of the NAM countries in the new world order, where the mentality of the “cold war" prevails.

The fact that Baku is holding an event today is a clear proof of international trust in Azerbaijan, as well as the personal influence of President Ilham Aliyev. The President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, who arrived in Baku to participate in the NAM Contact Group Summit, in an interview with Trend emphasized the role of Azerbaijan in the Movement.

“Throughout its chairmanship of NAM, Azerbaijan put forward several concrete initiatives to coordinate cooperation amongst the Member States, strengthen the values of multilateralism, and enhance international cooperation. These concrete initiatives were instrumental in the revitalization of the Movement. Today’s NAM Summit focusing on post COVID-19 recovery is equally important, as the world is struggling with interlinked crises and cooperation through solidarity, sustainability and science has never been timelier, And I look forward to continuing to work with all NAM Member States,” he said.

All this once again proves that Azerbaijan is further strengthens its influence in the region and becomes a country focused on the new world order. During the period of confrontation between East and West, Azerbaijan manages to unite the influential countries of America, Eurasia and Africa. For this reason, the countries of the world perceive Azerbaijan as an important partner, a country contributing to the international peace.