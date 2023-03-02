Baku hosting Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 (LIVE) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Baku hosts the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19, Trend reports.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

In addition, heads of international organizations, including President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili, Director General of the International Organization for Migration António Vitorino, Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and others also attend the event.

The participation of high-ranking representatives in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting COVID-19, held in Baku, shows that Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to the organization's activities.

At the same time, the fact that an important event is once again being held in Azerbaijan, at which global issues will be discussed, is a manifestation of the importance that the country attaches to multilateralism and global solidarity.