Global pandemic impacted everyone, President of Iraq says at NAM event in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The global pandemic had an impact on everyone, said President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid at the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the establishment of regional and international cooperation should continue properly.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.