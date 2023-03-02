Uzbek president talks growth of NAM influence during Azerbaijan's chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The influence of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world has grown significantly during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19. The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

In addition, heads of international organizations, including Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili, Director General of the International Organization for Migration António Vitorino, Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and others are also attending the event.