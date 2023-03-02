PM of Algeria thanks President Ilham Aliyev for organization of NAM Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Algeria thanks President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and organization of the Summit in Baku, which is an important step in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister of Algeria Aymen Benabderrahmane, Trend reports.

He made the remark addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19.

Benabderrahmane noted the importance of the Summit and expressed Algeria's readiness to contribute to the fight against the global pandemic. The head of the Algerian Government noted that the fair distribution of vaccines is an important condition for the effective fight against the deadly disease.

Algeria is prepared to support and join existing initiatives to accelerate the economic recovery of NAM member countries in order to combat the pandemic's consequences.

In conclusion, he noted the importance of cooperation on security issues as one of the main conditions for guaranteeing the effectiveness of measures to combat the pandemic.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.