NAM gains powerful voice thanks to Azerbaijan - Deputy PM of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Thanks to Azerbaijan's efforts, the Non-Aligned Movement has gained a powerful voice on the global health agenda, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko said at the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Belarus highly appreciates Azerbaijan's commitment to the development of cooperation between the countries. He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for the high level of the Summit organization.

Petrishenko noted the selfishness and inadequacy of the approach that some countries have toward the issue of healthcare cooperation. According to him, this approach is a threat to the successful fight against coronavirus infection.

Deputy PM noted that Belarus is ready to establish closer cooperation with the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement on a wide range of matters including healthcare.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.