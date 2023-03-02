Pakistan supports President Ilham Aliyev's position - Pakistani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. It is important to find solutions for problems outlined by President Ilham Aliyev in his speech, and Pakistan will support his position in these matters, Pakistani Minister of Economy Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told reporters on the sidelines of the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, other countries of the Non-Aligned Movement should also express their support for these initiatives.

The minister noted that he is grateful to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for organizing today's Summit, which also contributes to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Sadiq also noted the mutual support that Azerbaijan and Pakistan provide to each other on vital issues.

The Pakistani minister concluded by noting that the future of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will improve thanks to the efforts of two great nations – Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.