Date of Second Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Second Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network will be held on March 13, Chair of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, addressing the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, Trend reports.

According to her, the Conference will be held in Manama, Bahrain.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.