France blocks comprehensive negotiations, settlement process - Head of New Caledonia Delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. France is blocking comprehensive negotiations and settlement process, Head of the New Caledonia Delegation Mickael Forrest said during a meeting with MPs of the Azerbaijani parliament, Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova, Trend reports.

He expressed his gratitude for the friendly attitude and hospitality at a high level, and also noted the effectiveness of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the successful work of the NAM Parliamentary Network.

Forrest spoke about France's colonial policy and crimes against New Caledonia, about the struggle of his homeland for independence, and how France in every way prevented this, blocked negotiations and the settlement process.

Then, an exchange of views on other issues of interest to the parties took place at the meeting.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.