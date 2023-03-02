Russian deputy FM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing NAM Contact Group Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Trend reports.

He made the remark, while delivering a speech at the NAM Contact Group Summit.

"The Non-Aligned Movement is of utmost importance now. Since 2015, the number of people facing extreme hunger worldwide has been growing, over three billion people don't have adequate food. It's necessary to return to dialogue with all who are interested in mutually beneficial development in the post-COVID-19 period," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.