Azerbaijani, Kuwait FMs hold meeting, discuss bilateral cooperation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Kuwaiti colleague Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visiting the country, within the framework of the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact (NAM) Group in response to COVID-19, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the bilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as issues of interaction on multilateral platforms.

Speaking of the high-level political dialogue between the countries, Minister Bayramov outlined the prospects for expanding Azerbaijan-Kuwait cooperation in various fields. He praised the mutual support between the countries within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the NAM.

The officials also talked about activities as part of the "Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait".

Kuwait's minister, in turn, expressed gratitude for the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement. Noting that relations are developing in an ascending line, the minister emphasized that regular meetings between the two countries serve to strengthen these ties.

The sides also addressed the prospects for possible cooperation in tourism, science, education, culture, and other areas.

At the meeting, the officials exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.