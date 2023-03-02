Azerbaijan's chairmanship NAM extended for another year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. According to the unanimous opinion of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization has been extended for another year - until the end of 2023, Trend reports.

The Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit on the fight against COVID-19 held in Baku today once again shows that Azerbaijan makes important contributions to the activities of the organization.

At the same time, the fact that Azerbaijan is once again hosting an important meeting, where global issues are discussed, is a manifestation of the importance the country attaches to multilateralism and global solidarity.