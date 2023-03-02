Vice FM of Kazakhstan thankful to Azerbaijan for perfect chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. We thank Azerbaijan for the perfect chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in the last four years, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh said, while speaking at the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

“We should work for an inclusive world, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of medical supplies has further exacerbated the inequalities,” he said.

According to the deputy minister, Kazakhstan is fully committed to nuclear disarmament.

“We're extremely concerned about the growing rhetoric among the nuclear countries. Kazakhstan is committed to multilateral dialogue and exchange of views. The Astana International Forum, which has recently been launched, will make its contribution to the fight against problems to make the voices of nations heard. Its first meeting will be held in the summer under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan's President Tokayev. All countries are invited," added the official.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.