Summit of NAM Contact Group in Baku continues with plenary sessions (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:35 on March 2)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, held on March 2 in Baku, continued with plenary sessions, Trend reports.

Among speakers at the session chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov were Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa, Vice President of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania Philip Isdor Mpango, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen. They stressed the significance of joining efforts to solve the issues the world faces.

Speaking of the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement, Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane emphasized his country’s readiness to cooperate with all states and take steps for new things.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić expressed his country’s support for the initiatives of Azerbaijan and hailed the steps taken by the country regarding the developing island states of Africa.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Petrishenko expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev called on all countries to peace and prosperity. He stressed that peace and stability should be ensured and international security established.

The session continued with speeches of Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lemogang Kwape, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of the Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

Furthermore, Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of Yemen Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Minister of Health of Bahrain Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Public Health of Chad Abdelmajid Abdelrahim Mahamat, Pakistani Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senior Advisor to the Royal Government of Cambodia Dr. Sok Siphana, Minister of Health of Tunisia Ali Mrabet, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Dionísio Babo Soares.

The speakers noted that the economic downturn, which is among the major global crises, indicates the need for joint action. In this regard, strengthening cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement and establishing mutually beneficial ties are of utmost importance. In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous human casualties, during which, the World Health Organization and the Non-Aligned Movement laid the foundation for long-term cooperation.

Moreover, it was brought to the attention that Azerbaijan allocated $1 million in support of African countries during its chairmanship of the Movement. Azerbaijan was thanked for its efforts and international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. It was noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the promotion of multilateral cooperation between countries to ease the implications of international economic crises.

The session speakers underscored that this Summit is a symbol of solidarity of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as shows the importance of fighting together against inequality. It was also stated that the Movement could play a crucial role in the post-COVID pandemic period. Lots of initiatives were put forward in the name of the future of the Movement under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan will transfer the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement to Uganda at the end of 2023.