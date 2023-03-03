Summit of NAM Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Final session of the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the session chaired by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Head of the New Caledonia Delegation Mickael Forrest condemned the colonial position of France.

Forrest noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in December 2021, New Caledonia, under pressure from France, was forced to hold a third referendum on the island.

He stressed the importance of creating, within the framework of the decolonization committee, the conditions for dialogue with a view to restoring the full sovereignty of the local population.

"As you know, the Pacific region is also a geostrategic zone for the major states of the world. The Non-Aligned Movement is an important platform for us in terms of continuing to inform the countries of the world about the situation in our country. We hope that the day will come when New Caledonia regains sovereignty and independence," Forrest said, highly appreciating the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM.

Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova, Director General of the International Organization for Migration António Vitorino, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, Secretary General of the Meeting on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, and Chairman of the NAM Youth Network Ordukhan Gahramanzade noted that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of multilateral cooperation.

All states are called upon to ensure the sustainability of such cooperation, therefore the Non-Aligned Movement is a favorable platform for discussing global issues.

It was emphasized that the pandemic has further exacerbated inequalities in relation to migrants and displaced persons, creating serious problems for them. What’s more, a third of the world’s population still hasn’t received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Besides, it was said that the world is not immune from new pandemics in the future, so humanity must be prepared for potential pandemics and their possible consequences.

The speakers noted that numerous initiatives were put forward during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Movement, and highly appreciated the chairmanship.

Bayramov, expressing deep gratitude to the participants, stressed that the member states of the Movement, regardless of history, politics and culture, consolidated around common principles.

The minister noted that the latest summit has become a real example of solidarity, cooperation and multilateralism.

According to him, productive meetings and discussions on important issues on the agenda were held within the framework of the summit.

Bayramov also said that during the period of chairmanship in the NAM, Azerbaijan demonstrated leadership in solving a number of urgent tasks.

According to the minister, although the term of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization ends this year, the country's assistance to the NAM and cooperation with it will continue actively.

In conclusion of the Baku summit, a final document was adopted. With this, the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 ended.