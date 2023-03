BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi has shared a publication in connection with the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on COVID-19, which was held in Baku, Trend reports.

"NAM's perspectives on a post-Covid world are essential, for sustainable development and Covid recovery are two sides of the same coin," he wrote.