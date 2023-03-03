Azerbaijan, IAEA exchange opinions on deepening bilateral co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi during the Contact Group Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, the current situation in the region, as well as the nuclear safety and safeguards issues.

Minister Bayramov emphasized joint programs that have been implemented in various areas within the IAEA’s competence throughout many years, hailed the level of cooperation in agriculture, the petrochemical industry, medicine, etc., and stressed the broad prospects in a number of other areas.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attached great importance to nuclear safety, emphasizing the importance of complying with the safety standards established by the Agency, in particular, during the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (also known as Armenian Nuclear Power Plant), where Armenia uses obsolete technologies.

Director General Grossi noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner of the IAEA, adding that there are prospects for deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan on nuclear safety and other areas of the Agency's specialization.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.